A temperature whiplash going into the weekend, with an active pattern through next week!

Happy Friday everyone!!!

Well…WE DID IT! All four of our major cities (Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City) have not only reached their previous record highs for today, but have broke them! We also had some potent thunderstorms track through the area early this morning, bringing half dollar size hail to Preston, MN around 3:00AM! What a day!

A cold front will be gradually sagging southward this afternoon and evening. Temperatures tank behind this cold front, and vary by a good 30F ahead of, and behind it as of this afternoon! This front will bring the chance for a few thunderstorms to the area this evening. Like the storms this morning, some could produce hail up to quarter size, or slightly larger. Not everyone will see these storms, but something you will want to watch for if heading out this evening.

Scattered showers develop across the area throughout the day on Saturday, with the best chance for showers during the afternoon. The best forcing for precipitation will remain out west for much of the day, so there is the chance that most of Saturday ends up being on the drier side.

By Saturday night, however, better forcing arrives, leading to a likelihood of widespread showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain warm enough for precipitation to stay in the form of rain through Saturday, but will approach freezing Saturday night. Therefore, snow and ice mixing in is not out of the realm of possibility, especially north of I-90. No major accumulations are expected at this time, but some locations may see up to 1″ of rain!

Temperatures remain in the 30F’s Sunday, with rain and/or snow continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will cool sufficiently for rain to turn over to all snow by Sunday evening, lasting into Sunday night. Snow accumulations of 1″-2″ are possible along and north of I-90 through early Monday morning. Details can change, however, so it will be important to continue to check back on the forecast through the weekend!

Things quiet down briefly Monday, into Tuesday, with sunshine returning to the area for at least part of each day. Highs will be in the lower 40F’s.

Another potent spring storm system will approach the area toward the middle of next week, bringing rain/snow chances back into the region Tuesday night through Wednesday. It’s too soon to work out all the details with this system, but temperatures will play a large roll in what type of precipitation we see and how much snow could fall. Another scenario where things can and will change, so stay tuned!

Quite the active stretch of weather coming up, that is for sure! Not to mention going from record highs in the upper 70F’s, to lower 80F’s, to 30F’s this weekend…we love the Midwest!