A temperature warming trend begins Wednesday

Canadian high pressure slid into the Upper Midwest last night after a powerful cold front passed through. Resulting air temperatures have been much cooler than they were just 24 hours ago, but temperatures will begin an upward trend soon enough!

Winds remain light out of the east with high pressure to the north tonight. Temperatures will be on the mild side relative to average for this time of year, with low temperatures right around 30F. Skies will remain mainly clear, with the exception of a few thin cirrus clouds drifting by.

Winds shift to out of a more southerly direction Wednesday, subjecting our area to modest warming through the day. Helping our cause will be plenty of sunshine! High will climb into the mid to upper 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and push 60F across northern Iowa!

Lows Wednesday night will only drop into the mid 30F’s, which is over 10F above the average low for this time of year. But wait, it gets better!

Highs Thursday should have no issues reaching 60F across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with some locations across northern Iowa pushing 70F! We keep the sunshine as well, but it may be filtered out at times thanks to some thin cirrus and cirrostratus clouds.

Thursday night will feel summerlike, with lows closer to 50F. This is nearly 30F warmer than the average low for this time of year, which is around 22F!

The warming trend reaches its peak on Friday, with high temperatures across the area climbing into the lower 70F’s. Deep southerly flow ahead of an approaching storm system will help to transport warmer air northward, as well as more moisture rich air.

The bottom line is that the next several days are going to be absolutely beautiful, with May like warmth making its first appearance this year.