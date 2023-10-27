A taste of winter to wrap up October

Colder air arrived Friday morning and temperatures have remained in the 30s just about all day long. It’s not going to be extremely cold getting into the weekend with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s first thing Saturday morning. From there, they’re not going to be a whole lot warmer, topping out around freezing Saturday afternoon. Along with another push of colder air arriving Saturday, there is the likelihood of light snow in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Saturday afternoon through evening. A few flurries may linger into early Sunday morning. The snow will remain light with some minor accumulations in grassy areas, and during the evening it will have an effect on visibility if you’re out driving.

The rest of the weekend into the start of next week is going to remain quiet and cold with temperatures running well below the norm for this time of year. Lows will dip into the 20s and highs will remain in the 30s. Halloween will also remain cold with high temperatures no warmer than about 32° and dipping into the upper 20s for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night. From today’s perspective, there are some hints at a few more snowflakes falling on Halloween, but currently that chance looks low. It’s something we’re watching as we get nearer to Halloween.