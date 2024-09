After a healthy round of thunderstorms Thursday, we’re in for quiet, sunny, and less humid weather Friday.

Look for plenty of sunshine, a light breeze, and summer warmth with highs in the lower 80s.

A few, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but not a washout. Cooler air moves in for the second half of the weekend with highs on Sunday (the first day of Fall) dropping into the 60s.