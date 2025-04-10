A stray shower or two Thursday, otherwise seasonably cool and quiet through Friday

A weak area of low pressure will affect much of southern Minnesota and north Iowa Thursday with more clouds than clear sky and a couple of light showers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday compared to Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees Thursday afternoon. We’ll be back to a bit more sunshine to wrap up the week and highs will bounce back to the mid-50s Friday afternoon.

Overall, a quiet, comfortably cool spell of weather going into the weekend. Highs are going to be up in the 60s this weekend.