A soggy weekend, cooler temperatures to start next week, active weather continues

Happy Saturday everyone!

As an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest, showers have been working through northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. However, the more widespread rain is still several hours away based on current radar trends.

Temperatures through the evening hours will be warm enough for precipitation to remain in the form of rain across the region. With small amounts of instability in the atmosphere, there may even be a few thunderstorms in the mix.

After midnight, I am growing increasingly concerned for freezing rain across portions of southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures near Rochester and Owatonna will be too close to the freezing mark for comfort to completely dismiss the possibility of freezing rain. It’s difficult to say how much ice would accumulate if freezing rain were to take place, but roads will become slick if this situation unfolds. With that said, just be cautious when heading out Sunday morning…

Rain continues through Sunday, with temperatures sufficiently cooling enough for rain to turn to sleet and/or snow Sunday afternoon. Wintry precipitation will linger into the evening hours, before working east of the viewing area by midnight. Snow accumulations look to be in the 1″-2″ range, especially north of I-90.

Temperatures cool into the 20F’s Sunday night into Monday. Clouds decrease in coverage throughout the day Monday, with highs in the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s.

Clouds begin to move back in Monday night and Tuesday as another storm system approaches from the southwest. Model guidance is still in disagreement on exact track of the surface low, but here it was seems the most likely at this time…

Temperatures will be cold enough Tuesday for precipitation to begin as snow during the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will then warm from southwest to northeast across the region Tuesday evening, resulting in a transition from snow to rain. Snow accumulations will be on the minor side, with most locations slotted to see an inch or two at this time.

Rain continues into Wednesday, with even a few thunderstorms possible as the low tracks through the area. Highs will be much warmer than Tuesday, climbing into the mid 50F’s for most.

Precipitation exits the area Wednesday evening, with clouds decreasing for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40F’s, under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s. Next weekend looks much quieter, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s.

Overall, the next several days will be active, and you will want to check back for the latest information as it becomes available, especially when it comes to wintry precipitation concerns!