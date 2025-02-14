A snowy conundrum Saturday

Snow chances continue into Saturday, but it is still highly unclear how the expected snow event will play out.

After the first round of snow moves through the area this afternoon/evening, there will likely be a little bit of downtime from any accumulating snow. An area of low pressure, and the forcing along with it, will pass us by to the south.

There will be plenty of moisture, as well as lift, across the area Friday night into Saturday, but odds are favoring a thin, yet heavy, band of precipitation developing across southeastern Minnesota and Iowa. However, the exact location is something model guidance does not have pinned down yet.

Some model guidance shows snow remaining mainly south of I-90, and even the Minnesota/Iowa border, while other guidance shows the heaviest snow as far north as Rochester!

So what is most likely? In situations like this, meeting in the middle is a great place to start. The middle ground is most of the area seeing at least a couple of inches of snow Friday night through Saturday morning, but the exact amounts are hard to work out right now.

Regardless of snow totals, impacts are likely on the roads. Even just 1 inch of snow can lead to hazardous driving conditions, so allow yourself extra time when/if heading out during the day Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of our Minnesota counties until 6AM Saturday morning, but may be extended until later in the day.

For the sake of numbers, most of the area should see 2 to 4 inches based on recent model trends. Many locations, especially along/south of I-90, could see over 6″ of snow if that is where the snow banding sets up.

A few scattered snow showers will remain possible Saturday night and into Sunday, with any accumulations being very light.

The bottom line is this, snow is likely during the next day or two, with impacts on the roads expected. Check back in frequently with the forecast for the latest information and for any changes as they come in!