A shot of colder air to deliver a New Year’s chill

Temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into the holiday weekend, however a shot of cold Canadian air will deliver a chill just in time to start off the new year.

A cold front will slide through the area Saturday night which may bring a few flurries, but more importantly a shot of much colder air to start 2024!

High temperatures on both New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s Day will only manage the upper 20s, which is still above average, however much colder than we’ve seen for several days.

Temperatures will get back into the low-to-mid 30s to start the first full week of the new year before another cold shot of air sends temperatures back into the 20s for highs and night lows in the teens.