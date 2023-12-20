A Record-Breaking Christmas weekend, still trending soggy

The next couple days are pretty quiet. A few sprinkles are possible late Thursday into early Friday, but do not go expecting much of anything. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s Thursday and mid to upper-40s on Friday.

We are still expecting a lot more rain on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. As for snow, it still holds until after Christmas is over. Snowfall totals are currently trending under an inch if the track and temperatures hold where they are. However, we are still nearly a week out from any potential snow taking place, so stay tuned for more information as we have it.

Record highs are set to be broken all across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Most of our records hover in the mid to upper-40s, and I think 50s are possible throughout parts of Christmas weekend.

After the rain and snow are out and Christmas is over, we are back down into the 30s leading up to New Year’s.