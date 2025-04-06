A quiet week ahead, starting chilly, warming throughout the week

Happy Sunday everyone!

We have a generally quiet week ahead, with a good deal of sun, chilly temperatures to start, but above average temperatures by weeks end.

A cold front slashes through the area tonight, putting a temporary pause on the warmer temperatures we have seen today. Overnight lows drop well below freezing, and average, into the mid 20F’s. It will be quite breezy, with northerly winds between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times through Monday afternoon.

Clouds will increase as the cold front passes through, with a slim chance for a light snow shower or two late. Lack of moisture will make it difficult for thick cloud cover and widespread snow to manifest, so most locations will remain dry.

Monday will be a chilly day, under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s across northern Iowa. Temperatures Monday night drop even further, down into the low 20F’s under a mostly clear sky.

Winds become light into Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40F’s, under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s.

Clouds increase on Wednesday as low-pressure passes to the south, bringing at least a slight chance for light rain showers. Moisture supply is questionable with this system, so any rain associated with it will be scattered in nature Wednesday into Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will warm into the mid to upper 50F’s, with a slight chance for a few showers. Clouds clear on Friday, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50F’s.

Even warmer temperatures arrive next weekend, with highs potentially in the 60F’s, under partly cloudy skies!

Overall, a fairly quiet stretch of weather the next several days, and even though we have a chilly day ahead Monday, temperatures rebound to well above average by next weekend!