A quiet couple of days ahead, sunshine returns Wednesday

After a busy Tuesday with damaging, severe weather, we’re going to catch a break for the rest of the week. Clouds will decrease through Wednesday morning and sunshine makes a return by the mid-afternoon.

Winds will remain gusty through Wednesday, but will back off more on Thursday. Temperatures will also get a boost Thursday with more sunshine and highs returning to the mid-70s.

After a couple of bright, quiet days, showers will likely make a return on Friday.

The weekend will start off nicely with sunshine and comfortably mild temperatures. It’s going to be a touch cooler on Saturday as highs remain in the mid-60s.

Showers return late this weekend with a chance of rain Sunday. There is a lingering chance of showers on Memorial Day as well, but it’s not looking to be an all-day rain affair.