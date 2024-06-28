A pleasant, quiet weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will move east of us late Friday night and generally dry weather is ahead for the weekend. Why “generally”? There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or two Saturday afternoon at the peak heating of the day. Any rain will be brief and will not affect the vast majority of us.

Temperatures this weekend will run below average for this time of year with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and only around 70 degrees on Sunday. While it’s going to be cooler, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times Saturday, out of the northwest, and high pressure will settle in Sunday for a lighter wind and sunny sky.

Showers and thunderstorms return late Monday and will last through Tuesday. There is the potential of more persistent, heavier rain with Tuesday’s system. This is something we’ll be watching closely through the weekend, especially considering saturated ground and continued flooding problems in the region.

Temperatures will be back to more seasonable levels next week with highs closer to around 80 degrees by Tuesday and beyond.

There is a chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms on the 4th of July.