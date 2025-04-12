A nice warm-up for the weekend, a few showers Sunday but not a washout

A robust, south wind will help boost Saturday’s highs into the 60s. Temperatures will remain warm through Sunday before another cold front slides through, cooling us down to start next week.

With that next wave moving through Sunday, a few showers are likely Sunday morning, but not for everyone in southern Minnesota and north Iowa. A few more may develop Sunday afternoon with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder.

Overall, a beautiful weekend on the way followed by a cooler start to next week. Even with colder air on the way, temperatures won’t far too far from the seasonal average.