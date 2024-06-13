A nice, warm, quiet end to the week

After some brief showers early Thursday, sunshine returned and quiet, clear skies are going to continue through Friday. Friday night will be comfortably cool with lows in the mid-50s by Friday morning.

With a light wind and mostly sunny sky, highs will return to about 80 degrees Friday afternoon. A few clouds will begin drifting our way late in the day Friday, but won’t be enough to spoil the warmth.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more common this weekend. Periodic showers are likely through Saturday, from the morning into the evening. There is a chance of a developing complex of thunderstorms Saturday night. Whether that rolls right over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa is still in question. The primary threats from that batch of storms would be lightning and heavy rain.

A few showers are possible on Father’s Day, but it’s not shaping up to be a rainout by any means. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s Sunday, and some isolated showers and storms are possible. A few more showers and storms are possible Sunday night.

Warmer weather is ahead early next week with highs nearing 90 Monday and Tuesday.