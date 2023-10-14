A nice, quiet weekend

After a couple days of rain, a storm system is still delivering cloud cover, and that will be on the decrease going through Sunday. For Saturday night into Sunday morning, winds are backing off but still breezy, and temperatures will dip down to about 40 degrees. That’s right on the mark for this time of year. Clouds will be gradually decreasing Sunday, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will make their way into the low 50s Sunday afternoon, which is a bit below “normal” for this time of year. Overall, just a nice, fall weekend.

Next week is going to be turning gradually warmer with more sunshine and afternoon temperatures eventually nearing 60 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Not much else happening in regards to the weather just more sunshine and comfortably mild temperatures. A few showers are possible late Wednesday through Thursday, but nothing heavy looks to be on the way from that wave. Have a great rest of your weekend!