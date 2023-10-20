A pleasant weekend for a road trip!

Sure, it’ll be a bit windy Saturday, otherwise we can expect a nice, bright sky and comfortably mild temperatures through the weekend. A little wave will pass through and increase the cloud cover slightly Saturday afternoon to early evening, otherwise most of the weekend looks mostly sunny. Temperatures are going to remain above average for morning lows, staying in the 40s in most locations, and afternoon highs will run at or above normal for late October.

Next week starts out mild as well, and even though the forecast is showing an increase in cloud cover and the slight chance of rain for some Monday, temperatures will still top out in the low to mid-60s. Rain chances start to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with some scattered shower activity, but still not a widespread rain event. Our best chance for a good, soaking rain looks to be late Wednesday through Thursday. It’s still far enough out that you shouldn’t get too excited for the prospect of rain.

By the end of next week and next weekend, temperatures are going to be a lot more typical for November than October as colder air starts to spill into the region. By next weekend, highs will be nearing 40 degrees, which is more than a 20 degree shift compared to where we’re at right now.