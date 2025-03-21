A milder finish to the week with more clouds and a few showers, sunshine returns Saturday

Winds will increase out of the southwest Friday, helping to bump temperatures back into the 40s and slightly above average. An approaching cold front will also bring the chance of a few, stray showers Friday afternoon. The majority of us will miss out on those showers, but you may find a few across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

Saturday will be cooler, but brighter. Temperatures behind the cold front will dip back to seasonal averages with highs in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.

Another wave of low pressure will bring a chance of showers Saturday evening with an increasing chance of rain and snow showers Saturday night through Sunday morning.