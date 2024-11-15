A mild weekend ahead with sun

Temperatures this weekend will be well above average for this time of year! With the potential for a good deal of sun as well, it’s going to be a great weekend to get out and enjoy what could well be our final stretch of somewhat comfortable weather.

Increased cloud cover will be possible early Saturday morning, but will give away to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for a decent chunk of the day.

Clouds will increase again toward sunset as a cold front approaches from the west. Can’t rule out a stray shower across our viewing area Saturday evening, but most locations will remain dry.

Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the low to mid 50F’s, even if more clouds stick around, thanks to strong southerly winds transporting warmer air northward. Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times out of the south for our flatter, rural locations, and up to 30 mph near Rochester.

Clouds decrease once again Sunday morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon sky. Highs will be in the low 50F’s once again, only slightly cooler behind the cold front. Winds will be slightly weaker than on Saturday, but still quite gusty at times, reaching 25 mph out of the west.

Overall, this weekend is looking a bit breezy, yet quiet and mild. Not bad for the middle of November!