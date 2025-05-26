A look further down the road

After over a week of below average high temperatures and a handful of precipitation events tracking through the area, there are indications of a pattern change over the coming weeks.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has placed higher odds of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa experiencing above average temperatures to end May, and kick off June. This falls in line with the current forecast, with highs well into the 70F’s from Friday onward.

The average high for this time of year is around 71F-73F, putting mid to upper 70F’s in the “above average” range.

Looking into the first full week of June, the CPC is also predicting higher odds of above normal temperatures during this time frame. There are early indications of highs reaching 80F by the end of next weekend, and possibly continuing through portions of the first week of June. This supports the CPC’s forecast for “above average” temperatures across the region.

As far as precipitation is concerned, the CPC has issued greater odds of below average precipitation than anything else, falling in line with a dry stretch starting the end of this week and lasting into the next.

The CPC has also issued greater odds of above average precipitation through the first week of June, however, despite no concrete rain chances through at least the middle of next week.

In short, there is higher confidence in a period of above average temperatures across the area starting the end of this week, and lasting into early June. There is less confidence in what precipitation accumulation will look like at this time, on the other hand.