A look at tonight and Labor Day

The beautiful stretch of weather continues this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70F’s. Beautiful for this time of year!

Tonight will be a quiet night, with a starry sky, and temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 40F’s for most area. The average low for this time of year is 56F, so some locations will be ten degrees below average for this time of year by daybreak tomorrow.

Another sun filled day lies ahead for Labor Day! High temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Winds will also be relatively light and out of the southwest. These winds will be responsible for those slightly warmer temperatures and slight increase in dew points.

Dew points tonight through tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50F’s, so it will certainly feel very comfortable out there. Not a bad start to meteorological fall and the “unofficial” ending of summer for most.