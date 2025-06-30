A Look At The Week Ahead

Temperatures this week will start off near-average for late June, with less humidity compared to this past weekend. There will also be plenty of sunshine throughout the week, with only a few spotty precipitation chances throughout the week.

A trough of low pressure swings southeastward out of Southern Canada, passing over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region early this week. This trough will bring enough forcing for at least a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Monday.

Behind this trough, cooler & less humid air filters southward. This will result in slightly cooler, but near-average, high temperatures Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s Monday, with highs in the low 80F’s Tuesday.

Sinking air behind the trough will also result in clear skies and sunshine Tuesday, into Wednesday. This will also result in lighter winds out of the west, between 5 to 10 mph Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure builds in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, redirecting the jet stream temporarily to direct upper level energy our direction Wednesday night. This may lead to a chance for thunderstorms across the area, but odds are on the lower end at this time.

Meanwhile, high temperatures Wednesday climb into the mid 80F’s, with dew points beginning to creep up, back into the 60F’s.

Ridging builds overhead Thursday into Friday, resulting in warmer daily high temperatures and tropical humidity returning to the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80F’s both Thursday and Friday, with dew points nearing 70F by Friday.

Toward the end of the week, upper level ridging begins to push east, with subtle troughing advancing east across the Northern Plains and Southern Canada. This will result in at least a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. It’s too soon to pin down specific details, but those with 4th of July plans will want to monitor the forecast over the next week.

Temperatures cool by next weekend, with highs in the low-mid 80F’s next Saturday and Sunday.