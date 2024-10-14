A look at the week ahead beyond the chill

Temperatures start off on the colder side this week, that is for sure! However, we are expecting a significant warm up by the end of the coming week!

Wednesday will be the first day we are no longer under the influence of an upper level low to our east, and instead will be under the influence of both a surface and upper level high pressure. This will mean warmer temperatures thanks to more sunshine, with high temperatures reaching near 60F for the first time in a few days.

By Thursday, the high pressure begins tracking east, switching the wind direction to out of the south. These southerly winds will really ramp up Thursday afternoon, and will bring in much warmer air from the south. The result of these gusty winds with be high temperatures in the mid to upper 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

By Friday, high temperatures across the our area will be near or slightly exceeding 70F under a sunny sky! Overnight lows will only be dropping to near 50F Friday night…well above average for this time of year!

Next weekend we cool down a little, but highs will still be in the mid to upper 60F’s! There also will be a slight chance of a shower or two Saturday, but chances are very slim. The entire extended forecast for our area looks to stay dry in fact, even though we could really use some rain.

The bottom line is that warmer temperatures await after this slightly more prolonged stretch of cooler weather compared to what we are used to! These warmer periods are going to become harder to come by in the coming weeks, so best to enjoy them while we still have them!