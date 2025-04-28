A look at the rest of the week

Monday is by far the most interesting day of the next week, with the chance for severe thunderstorms and highs in the mid 70F’s. Not to mention dew points climbing into the mid 60F’s!

Things really quiet down going into Tuesday, with clouds sticking around through the first half of the day. High pressure building in from the west should allow for sunshine to return by Tuesday afternoon. It will still be quite breezy, with northwesterly winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

High temperatures on Tuesday will also be much cooler, with highs in the upper 50F’s to around 60F. Dew points will be a world different, with all humidity exiting the area Monday night.

Wednesday starts sunny, with cloud cover increasing slightly into the afternoon. There may be a few spotty showers Wednesday afternoon, but no widespread rain by any means. Highs will be in the low to mid 60F’s across the region.

Clouds increase Wednesday night, with scattered shower chances returning to the area. An area of low pressure will pass the area by to the southeast Wednesday night into Thursday, with the outer fridge of the precipitation shield scraping past Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

Shower chances continue into Thursday, but drop off the further west you are. This will not be a big rainmaker, with most locations only seeing a tenth of an inch at most in all likelihood. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60F’s.

Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 60F’s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine carries us through next weekend, with highs in the upper 60F’s Saturday and lower 70F’s on Sunday!