A look at the rest of the week ahead

Looking past tomorrow’s headline worthy weather, things quiet down as we approach the end of the week.

Thursday will still feature scattered showers and t-storm chances throughout the day. Some places may actually see a fair amount of rain depending on where storms end up tracking. It will also be a much cooler day, with highs struggling to reach 80F given the amount of cloud cover forecasted. It will still be quite humid, however, with dew points in the mid to upper 60F’s.

Friday the sun returns, and with it, the warmer temperatures. Highs will be once again nearing 90F across the area, with dew points in the mid to upper 60F’s at least. Heat index values will be approaching 90F as well, so another frequent water and shade break day if outside.

This weekend will be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80F’s Saturday, and in the low 80F’s on Sunday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine, so a good weekend to get outside, especially on Sunday.

By the beginning of next week, highs will be in the low to mid 80F’s across the area, with potentially less humidity. Plenty of sunshine in the forecast as well!