A look at the longer term weather forecast

We are beginning to see fall attempt to make it’s presence known across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend, then again toward the end of next week. And while it is normal for temperatures to start taking a dip here and there, how does this compare to our average temperatures?

Toward the end of next week, temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid to upper 60F’s for highs, and while our daily average high will begin to rapidly drop here day by day soon, 60F’s are still well below average for this time of year.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued fair odds of us remaining below average through the 6-10 day period, falling in line with the expected highs only making it into the mid to upper 60F’s during that time.

In the 8-14 day period, we have decent odds of seeing the return of above average temperatures, which also falls in line with the extended forecast going into the following week. Highs may make it back into the mid 70F’s, assuming nothing changes between now and then, which, by that time, will be above average for the time of year.

In terms of precipitation, there is only one slight chance of rain in the next 10 days for here in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Otherwise, a lot of dry time and sunshine. This falls in line with the Climate Prediction Centers forecast of below average precipitation across our area. May have to wait awhile for a decent shot of rain around here!