A look at the longer range

The extended forecast consists primarily of two themes: sunshine and warmth. But how long will this pattern last? Will it eventually become a concern for drought redevelopment?

The Climate Prediction Center has issued high odds of all of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa experiencing above normal temperatures from May 9th to May 13th. They have also issued higher odds of above average temperatures between May 11th to 17th.

Average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 60F’s, and remain in the mid 60F’s into the middle of May. Extended forecast temperatures are in the upper 60F’s to mid 70F’s through this week, and early next week. With that said, above average temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future (through mid month).

Higher odds have been issued for below average precipitation across the area from May 9th through May 13th, with equal chances of above or below average precipitation through the middle of the month.

The current forecast does not have any substantial chances of rain for the foreseeable future. With that said, there are high odds of well below average precipitation into the middle of the month.

As of May 1st, we have eliminated all moderate drought from Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Only “Abnormally Dry” conditions are left for portions of the area. With no rain in the forecast over the next week and a half, there is certainly a risk that drought returns, as it would not take much for that to take place with our yearly rainfall being right at average for this time of year.

With that said, a week long dry stretch isn’t the worst thing for now, but if it lasts two to three weeks, then we will likely have drought concerns return to the local area.