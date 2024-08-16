A look ahead toward the end of August

Temperatures across the viewing area will be below average over the next few days given the cloud cover and potential for rain. How about next week and beyond?

The Climate Prediction Center has most of our area under odds of seeing near to slightly below average temperatures continuing through next week as of now. The long term average for this time of year is 77F-78F. We are not expected to be too far below this average in the coming week, which will still allow it to feel warm and comfortable overall.

Regarding precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center is expecting near to slightly below average rainfall as well, given a greater likelihood of high pressure dominating our forecast through the end of next week.

Heading into the end of August, the expectation is for warmer weather relative to average to arrive across all of the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. While there are no signals of any significant heat across Minnesota and northern Iowa at this time, temperatures may well be a few degrees above the long term average for this period.

In terms of precipitation, a continuation of near to slightly below average precipitation amounts are expected across Minnesota and northern Iowa. With all the rain we have seen so far this month, this is not expected to be a huge determinant for agricultural interests. Still plenty of rain water to go around after the last few systems!

Overall, a gradual warming trend is currently expected as we near the end of the month, with the opportunity to have a few more drier stretches as well.