A look ahead to Labor Day weekend

Behind Thursday’s cold front, cooler and less humid air arrives from Canada. This seasonable and far more pleasant air mass will arrive just in time for the extended Labor Day weekend.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Dew points will still be right around 60F, so a tad humid for some, but nowhere near as humid as what we have been dealing with as of late.

Saturday night a back door cold front swings through from the north, bringing with it even cooler and less humid temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be only in the low 70F’s, with dew points in the 40F’s and 50F’s. Talk about comfy weather! Not to mention plenty of sunshine for Sunday once again.

Labor Day will be very similar to Sunday, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 70F’s, and dew points once again in the dry to comfortable range. Lows Monday morning may very well be down in the upper 40F’s, so it definitely will feel a bit chilly to start Labor Day! Summer is nearing its end it seems.

Overall, a beautiful three day weekend lies ahead, with early fall like weather arriving just in time for back to school, that is if school hasn’t started for you and/or your kids already.