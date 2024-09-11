A long stretch of summer warmth is ahead of us

There will be some subtle variation in daily high temperatures, and a slim chance of a few showers. Otherwise, we’re in for an extended period of summer warmth with above average high temperatures and more sunshine than cloud cover.

The one spoiler for the end of the week and start of the weekend depends on the remnants of Francine. We may see some extra clouds and possibly a few showers Friday into Saturday if Francine wanders just far enough to the north.