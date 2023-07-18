A Little Warmer Going Forward, Couple Rain Chances

After a comfortably cool day yesterday, temperatures are more in the upper-70s and low-80s. Air quality remains healthy, so this will be a good day for any outdoor activities or catching up on outdoor chores.

A couple rain chances are possible over the next few days. They are overnight into Wednesday morning and also late Wednesday into Thursday. Although any rain we do get is expected to be light, and nowhere near enough to turn around drought conditions of the past month. This will cause drought conditions to get even worse in the short-term.

After rain chances wrap up, highs slowly get warmer and warmer before we’re either flirting with or in the low-90s by this time next week.