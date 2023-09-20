A little shake-up on the way this weekend

Summer warmth and overall stable weather will continue through the rest of this week before a larger storm system starts to affect us this weekend. The one exception today has been parts of north Iowa where some isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up between Mason City and Dubuque. The majority of us are still looking at sunshine, but a few, lucky folks have won the rain lottery today. Thursday and Friday will remain sunny and warm, with a slight increase in fair weather clouds and the slight chance of an isolated thundershower on Friday.

A large system (not to say it’s a powerhouse, it’s simply large) brings an increasing chance of thunderstorm activity this weekend, especially from late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday morning. On either side of that, a few showers are possible Saturday morning, and there will be some lingering, light showers on Sunday as well. The potential of some stronger storms exists, mainly Saturday evening, which may deliver some healthy downpours. Along with the increased chance of rain, temperatures are going to slipping back to “normal” with highs in the 60s from Sunday into the beginning of next week.