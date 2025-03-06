A light snow in north Iowa overnight, then a pleasant, milder weekend ahead

We’ve had a great opportunity to enjoy sunshine, light wind, and seasonably cool temperatures Thursday. Overall, quiet weather is ahead going into the weekend, but we may have to do a little shoveling (sweeping?) in north Iowa Friday morning.

A wave of low pressure will be sliding through Iowa late Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing all of us more cloud cover overnight. North Iowa will receive a minor amount of snowfall with that system, up to and around an inch is possible in Mason City and Charles City by the middle of Friday morning.

That wave is a relatively fast-mover and will be out of here by Friday afternoon. While Friday morning remains cloudy, skies will begin to clear fairly quickly later in the day.

Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs in the 30s. Another, gradual warm-up is ahead for the weekend and into next week. Highs will return to the upper 30s Saturday and the low to mid-40s Sunday afternoon.

The warming trend continues into early next week as highs return to the mid-50s Monday afternoon. Whatever snow you’ve received recently, and possibly Friday morning, will be disappearing soon as March sunshine and milder temperatures return.

There will be some fluctuations in temperatures next week, but overall the trend remains of above average highs and lows through the majority of next week.