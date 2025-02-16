A large storm system sweeps east

The same storm system that brought Friday and Saturday’s snow is continuing to sweep east, bringing every type of weather from over 1 foot of snow across southern Canada to tornadoes across the southeast!

The dynamics behind this storm system are quite fascinating. A well defined trough, perhaps the most well defined trough of the winter, is currently tracking across the central United States. The upper level forcing ahead of the trough is leading to the formation of a surface low that will track from Arkansas, up through Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and eventually through Maine.

High pressure ahead of the trough has promoted moisture transport across the eastern United States, as well as warmer air. Behind the trough, very cold air lurks. The collision of these two airmasses, as well as favorable upper level forcing dynamics, has resulted in the powerful system we are currently tracking across the country.

For our local area, only a few inches of snow were recorded. Snow totals will increase the further east the storm tracks. By the time one gets to Michigan and southern Canada, snow totals are approaching the 1 foot mark! This swath of high snow totals will continue through southeastern Canada and into northern Maine.

Meanwhile, further south, torrential rains have resulted in a wide and long swath of flash flood watches and warnings across Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Rain totals have already exceeding 2-3 inches, with a few more inches possible into the overnight hours tonight!

For folks in Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, there has been a long line of strong thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds and even tornadoes tracking through this evening.

The tornado and damaging wind threat continues through midnight, and advances east into Mississippi and Alabama. This is the second tornado threat in the last week for this region, marking a dramatic transition from the quiet weather most of the country has seen thus far this winter!

As this system departs, very COLD air will wrap around the backside, sending temperatures below 0F as far south as Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee! With such a dramatic clash of temperatures, one has to wonder if this is the beginning of the annual winter versus spring clash across the United States…