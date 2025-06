A ridge of high pressure will be in charge and the heat will be building this weekend. Highs are going to make it to around 90 degrees or slightly warmer. Dew points will be in the 70s. This combination is going to make for heat indices between 100-105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A more active weather pattern will kick into gear early next week bringing showers and thunderstorms back along with more seasonably warm temperatures.