A great time to enjoy some fresh air

Between mild, dry air and the best air quality we’ve felt yet this season, it’s been a fantastic opportunity to open up the windows and air out. Overnight temperatures Thursday into Friday will once again run a bit below “normal” and drop into the 50s by Friday morning for a beautiful, cool start to the day. There’s a minor swing in store Friday as a weak area of low pressure brings some extra clouds and a few, light showers to Minnesota and Iowa Friday afternoon to evening. Amounts will be negligible but the sprinkles may affect your patio plans.

The weekend will be seasonably warm with highs returning to the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly to partly sunny sky and a light breeze. There is a slight chance of a shower or two early next week, otherwise, the mostly sunny and warm outlook stands – expect highs back in the 80s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday. Keep your fingers crossed for rain. In order to break this drought we’ll need to see a significant change in the overall weather pattern.