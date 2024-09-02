A generally quiet week ahead, with tastes of fall on the horizon

It has been another beautiful day so far across the Weather First area, with nothing but sunshine and highs in the low 70F’s! All thanks to an area of surface high pressure just off to our east and a cold front pushing all the humid air out of the Upper Midwest last week.

The beautiful weather looks to continue through middle of the week, with highs gradually climbing into the mid to upper 70F’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas will likely reach 80F for Wednesday, with slightly higher dew points but nothing too noticeable. Not to mention, plenty of sunshine!

The only real shot of rain we have over the next several days arrives on Thursday as a cold front passes through the area during the morning hours. There isn’t much of a signal for this system to really produce much rain in our area, and our temperatures aren’t going to decrease much right away.

The real temperature drop arrives Friday and into Saturday, when high temperatures are going to be in the 60F’s across the area. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine though during this time, so while it will feel cool, the sun will make up for it.

Temperatures will likely begin rebounding by Sunday and especially into the beginning of next week, where we are currently expecting highs in the mid to upper 70F’s. Overall, a very quiet forecast period continues across the Weather First area, which isn’t something we are used to around here, but it certainly is a welcome change for now!