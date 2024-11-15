A foggy start, with afternoon sun possible

The main headline today is going to be the morning fog across the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the Weather First area until 9:00AM CST this morning. Hazards include visibility reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.

When heading out for your commute this morning or hitting the road in general, you’ll want to allow yourself some extra time and take it slower on the roads where fog is more dense.

Once the fog burns off later this morning, skies will be generally partly to mostly cloudy assuming the sun isn’t able to fight off any low level stratus clouds that attempt to develop. If we can burn off any of those lingering stratus clouds, we’ll see more sun this afternoon! A nice change of pace from the cloud cover of the last few days!

Cloud cover today will have a direct impact on temperatures through the day today. If we can get rid of the clouds, then it will mean temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50F’s. If the cloud cover we have seen the last few days once the fog burns off, then temperatures will be stuck in the 40F’s.

Winds will remain on the lighter side today, out of the south at around 5 mph, gusting up to 10 mph this afternoon. Not a bad day at all for the middle of November assuming we see some of that sunshine that many of us are starting to miss!