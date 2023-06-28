A Few Weekend Storms
We are going to be dodging a few more storm chances as we go through the Fourth of July Weekend, with isolated storms possible Friday & Saturday. These won’t wash away any outside plans, especially Saturday, however they will bring you inside briefly, as the rumble through the area; When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! The forecast is trending dry Sunday & Monday, with a better opportunity for a more widespread thunderstorm chance returning for the Fourth of July. Right now the storms look to last the better part of the holiday, even into the evening, unfortunately in time for the firework displays.