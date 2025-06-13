A few thunderstorms Friday through the weekend, but it won’t be a washout

Tis the season for more common, rogue thunderstorms to develop, and that’s just what we’ll see Friday through the weekend. With that said, it’s not going to be raining the majority of the time from Friday through Sunday.

There will be enough instability in the atmosphere and a few boundaries (fronts, where winds converge) that are going to provide the focus for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Our severe risk is very low Friday, same with Saturday and Sunday. However, when any storms develop in the late afternoon to evening hours, there will be heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning. These storms will be isolated, meaning they won’t be organized into large lines affecting large areas.

Otherwise, there will be more clouds than clear sky with temperatures hitting the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is typical for this time of year. Don’t cancel all your outdoor plans, just know you may need to take shelter as any storms pass.