A few Sunday showers, rumbles of thunder

A large storm system still affects the upper Midwest, but the potential for organized, heavy rain has passed off to the east of us. There will still be some shower and thunderstorm activity from today through Monday as that area of low pressure continues to spin overhead into the start of the week.

Thanks to clouds and occasional rain, temperatures are going to be more seasonable from today through at least Wednesday, topping out in the upper 60s for most. It doesn’t look like we’ll see much sunshine until later this coming week thanks to this large, stubborn area of low pressure. By Thursday, I expect we’ll see more sunshine and high temperatures climbing back to the low 70s. Some summer warmth is possible Friday with highs in the upper 70s.