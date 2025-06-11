A few strong to severe storms possible in north Iowa Wednesday evening

A front will settle into north Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, becoming stationary in the afternoon. This will provide the focus for thunderstorms, and there should be just enough instability for a storm or two to become severe. The primary threat will be large hail and the severe threat will be confined to a rather narrow area from west to east across north Iowa.

There will also be showers and thunderstorms a bit farther to the north in parts of southern Minnesota, but they’re not likely to be as strong.

While the severe threat will fade overnight into Thursday, there will be continued shower and thunderstorm activity along and on either side of the Minnesota/Iowa border. These will be loud enough to wake you up if you’re near or underneath one, and there will be heavy rain.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue Thursday into Friday before the storm system moves off to the east of us.