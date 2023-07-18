A few storms possible Wednesday

Late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning will be nice and quiet, but a little wave of low pressure sliding through the region Wednesday looks to bring a few thunderstorms. There are a few different opportunities for a quick downpour or thunderstorm Wednesday, the first being early in the morning. It’s not rain for everyone, but there will be a few showers and storms popping up across the region. There’s a chance for some isolated activity late in the morning to early afternoon, and a possibility for a couple isolated but severe storms late Wednesday afternoon to evening. With all this said, don’t get your hopes up too high for heavy rain at your location Wednesday. With a 20-30% chance of showers and storms, there is a 70-80% chance you’ll be missed.

The rest of the week will be seasonably warm and bright with high temperatures around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Daily high temperatures will start to creep up to the upper 80s starting the beginning of next week and it looks like we might be in for a heatwave the majority of next week into the following weekend.