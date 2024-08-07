A few showers Wednesday night followed by a few comfortably mild, cooler days

A September-like cold front will be pushing through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Along and ahead of that front, a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm will move through northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Wednesday night. Behind it, temperatures and dew points will be feel almost fall-like for a couple of days.

After a cloudy start to Thursday morning, clouds will decrease quickly. A comfortably mild, bright Thursday afternoon is ahead of us. Temperatures will remain cooler than average through Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

It’s a slow warming trend, but temperatures will begin to recover early next week. Highs will make their way back to the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday, and upper 70s to around 80 the rest of next week.

For now, enjoy the comfortable, fall-like weather!