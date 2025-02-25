A few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, generally mild this week and next

Our streak of mild weather continues through Tuesday as temperatures have been running well above average and with ample sunshine. Clouds will increase Tuesday evening as a weak wave of low pressure slides across the upper Midwest and moves into the Great Lakes states.

Light rain is likely, especially in southern Minnesota late Tuesday evening into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Amounts will be minor. There is a very slight chance of a few snowflakes joining the mix overnight. A few showers may linger into daybreak Wednesday.

Clouds will be stubborn to break Wednesday. In the wake of the wave of low pressure moving through Tuesday night, temperatures will cool down to the low-40s both Wednesday and Thursday, which is still above average for late February.

Another mild day is ahead Friday with more sunshine and a stronger breeze. Highs around 50° can be expected Friday, although it will cool down more quickly in the late afternoon to evening hours.

A colder, more seasonable day is ahead for Saturday as highs drop back to around the freezing mark. While Sunday starts in the teens, highs will be back to around 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.

To start next week, temperatures return to the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday. There is the potential of a storm system moving through the region next week in the Monday-Wednesday time frame, but the track is very uncertain at this point.