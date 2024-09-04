A few showers, thunderstorms Thursday followed by a taste of fall

A cold front will push through the area Thursday, providing the focus for showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals are not going to be significant and storms won’t pack much punch, but it’s an umbrella-worthy chance of rain.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is Thursday morning, although a few, isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Winds will shift Thursday, from the south in the morning and the north-northwest in the late morning through evening.

This front is going to usher in a nice batch of cooler air that will drop highs into the 60s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows are going to be chilly as well with temperatures dropping down to the 40s Friday night and Saturday night.

Aside from extra clouds and some rain Thursday, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine Friday through the weekend. There is a slight chance of some pop-up showers Friday afternoon, otherwise rain chances drop off significantly behind Thursday’s cold front.

A pleasant, cool weekend is ahead of us, then temperatures warm back to more summer-like levels next week.