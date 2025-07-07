A few showers, thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday, otherwise typically warm and quiet much of the week

We have some limited opportunities for showers and thunderstorms in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa late Monday evening into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms in western Minnesota and South Dakota was moving eastward, and arrival time for us will be in the late evening to around Midnight.

Some isolated showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, but widespread heavy rain or severe weather is not expected.

The rest of this week will remain typically warm for early July with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. At this point, we’re not looking at any significant swings in the weather, just some good summer warmth with plenty of sunshine.

A more potent wave of low pressure will swing through the area late this week, bringing more humid air and the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms Friday.

The weekend ahead is looking warm and sunny with highs remaining close to 80 degrees, give or take a few degrees.