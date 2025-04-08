A few showers possible Wednesday through Thursday, still milder into the weekend

We’ve got another bluebird day here on our Tuesday with highs running just slightly below average for this time of year and almost wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures will be even milder Wednesday with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid-50s.

There is a wave of low pressure moving through the region which is responsible for the clouds and potential showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, but we expect there will at least be a few showers over the next couple days.

We’ll be on the cooler side of that storm system Thursday, which will keep highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. It may even be cool enough Thursday morning for a few snowflakes to join the mix, but they’ll be fleeting and no accumulation is expected.

This coming weekend is going to be nice and bright with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend as highs are going to reach the upper 60s in southern Minnesota and lower 70s in north Iowa.