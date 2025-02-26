A few showers possible Wednesday morning, then comfortably cool later in the day

A wave of low pressure moving across southern Minnesota late Tuesday into Wednesday will be responsible for a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Amounts will remain very light.

Any rain we see will taper off between 6-9am Wednesday morning. Clouds will be stubborn through the morning, but we should see a good dose of sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Despite this passing system and extra clouds, temperatures will remain well above average for late February with highs in the mid-40s Wednesday afternoon. Some locations will be nudging 50 degrees again as well, depending on how much sunshine we can see.