A few showers possible through Thursday, mild through the weekend

A weak wave of low pressure has been affecting parts of the upper Midwest through Wednesday, but you’d hardly know it Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures have been comfortably mild, running slightly above average, and that overall trend continues through this weekend.

However, Thursday will be a touch cooler than it was Wednesday. Highs will drop back to the upper 40s and lower 50s as we’ll be on the cooler side of a weak storm system. A few more showers are possible Thursday with minimal amounts of rain. Don’t get your hopes up for a soaker!

Sunshine returns to wrap up the week with temperatures running close to or just above average as highs make their way back to the mid-50s Friday.

Even milder air is on the way for the weekend. Highs will get a bump into the mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky Saturday. A few, stray showers are possible Sunday, but despite that chance of rain, highs will remain in the mid-60s to nearly 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Cooler air moves in to start next week but it will only be slightly cooler with temperatures remaining seasonably mild.