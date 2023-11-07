A few showers, otherwise quiet and seasonal until next week

Thanks to clouds and a couple of shifts in the wind, temperatures are a bit more typical for this time of the year. The cloud cover and a chance of light rain and drizzle will hang in there through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be minor; around a trace to a few hundredths of an inch is about as optimistic as we’re feeling with this chance of rain. More cool air will move in behind this wave and temperatures will take a small dip Thursday into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s Friday despite sunshine, and highs on Veteran’s Day will stick in the mid-40s by the afternoon. Even with cooler air in place late this week through Sunday morning we should see plenty of sunshine. More opportunity to wrap up those fall chores before winter sets in.

Sunday will be slightly milder with highs making it back to about 50 degrees, and next week’s temperatures will be even warmer. It’s looking like we’re in for another extended spell of above average highs through the majority of next week. Along with that, rain chances are looking to be slim to none with a lean toward none.